PREVIEW: Otters aim for series win against Normal on Thursday

Following a 3-1 win on Wednesday, the Evansville Otters aim to take the series finale against the Normal Cornbelters on Thursday at Bosse Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Otters will finish a three-game series against the Cornbelters on Fan Appreciation Night and Bud Light Thirsty Thursday as Evansville wants to show gratitude to all the fans who helped make 2017 a memorable regular season at Bosse Field.

There will be a t-shirt giveaway for early arriving fans in attendance at the ballpark and the game will also feature themed promotional games. Thursday is also a Bud Light Thirsty Thursday as 16 oz. drafts are $2 and 32 oz. drafts are $4 on Thirsty Thursday at Bosse Field.

Evansville (51-41) bounced back with a win against Normal on Wednesday to even the series as Brandon Soat had the go-ahead two RBI double in the sixth.

Evansville received another quality start from Felix Baez, who earned a win after he allowed one run for the third straight start.

Following Wednesday’s games across the Frontier League, Evansville still owns the top wild card spot in the playoff race.

The Washington Wild Things own the second wild card spot with Windy City a half game back. River City is two games behind while Normal is now 2.5 games back.

With his 33rd double of the season Wednesday, Dane Phillips is one shy of tying the Otters' single-season record set by Josh Allen in 2016.

Sitting at 22 home runs this season, Jeff Gardner is one home run shy of tying Shayne Houck’s 2014 Otters single-season home run record of 23.

With a hit on Wednesday, Christopher Riopedre has now hit safely in 10 of the last 11 games played.

Evansville’s Hunter Ackerman will start the series finale Thursday. Ackerman is coming off a win in his last start at Southern Illinois where he allowed one run off three hits in five innings of work. The left-hander also struck out seven Miners in the outing.

Normal (47-45) had a five-game win streak snapped with the loss on Wednesday.

Offensively, Santiago Chirino leads the league with a .361 batting average and had the lone RBI for Normal on Wednesday.

Following a swap in the rotation, the Cornbelters’ Matt Portland will start in the series finale on Thursday. Portland started a week ago against the Otters, taking a no-decision after pitching 5 1/3 innings. Portland gave up two runs of three hits and six walks. He also posted five strikeouts in the start.

