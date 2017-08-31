Dozens of police cars make up funeral procession for Jasper Police Chief

A large crowd of people gathered to honor Jasper Police Chief Mike Bennett.

His funeral was late Thursday morning at Redemption Christian Church.

Chief Bennett died unexpectedly of natural causes last Friday. He was 70.

Dozens of police cars made up the funeral procession.

An endless line of law enforcement cars bringing in Chief Bennett pic.twitter.com/xb4O2Rq9et — Aesia Toliver (@Aesia14News) August 31, 2017

A packed parking lot at Redemption Christian Church for Chief Bennett's funeral? wishing his family and local officers strength today pic.twitter.com/lzMB3t9QVF — Aesia Toliver (@Aesia14News) August 31, 2017

