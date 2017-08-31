Dozens of police cars make up funeral procession for Jasper Poli - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Dozens of police cars make up funeral procession for Jasper Police Chief

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Jasper Police Chief Mike Bennett Jasper Police Chief Mike Bennett
A large crowd of people gathered to honor Jasper Police Chief Mike Bennett.

His funeral was late Thursday morning at Redemption Christian Church.

Chief Bennett died unexpectedly of natural causes last Friday. He was 70.

Dozens of police cars made up the funeral procession. 

