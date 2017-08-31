Dozens of police cars make up funeral procession for Jasper Police Chief

Taco lovers rejoice! The first ever Taco Festival in Evansville will be at the Old National Events Plaza on October 14.More >>
The Evansville Hydrofest starts this weekend and the boats arrived at the downtown riverfront on Thursday.More >>
Swedish Match, a smokeless tobacco products manufacturer, will add to its Owensboro production facility with a more than $40.9 million investment and create 36 full-time jobs, Gov. Matt Bevin announced Thursday.More >>
Deputies say Billy Jack Bowles of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested behind the Dollar General shortly after noon Thursday.More >>
A large crowd of people gathered to honor Jasper Police Chief Mike Bennett.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.More >>
For 48 hours, the trapped employees made bread to share with those in need.More >>
A class action complaint has been filed against Amazon in federal district court in Charleston alleging the company sold "extremely dangerous and/or defective" eclipse glasses in the months before the Aug. 21 event.More >>
