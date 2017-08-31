Tobacco company to expand Owensboro operation, create 36 jobs

A large crowd of people gathered to honor Jasper Police Chief Mike Bennett.More >>
A large crowd of people gathered to honor Jasper Police Chief Mike Bennett.More >>
Swedish Match, a smokeless tobacco products manufacturer, will add to its Owensboro production facility with a more than $40.9 million investment and create 36 full-time jobs, Gov. Matt Bevin announced Thursday.More >>
Swedish Match, a smokeless tobacco products manufacturer, will add to its Owensboro production facility with a more than $40.9 million investment and create 36 full-time jobs, Gov. Matt Bevin announced Thursday.More >>
The Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office confirms deputies are on scene of a report of a man wielding a machete in Whitesville.More >>
The Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office confirms deputies are on scene of a report of a man wielding a machete in Whitesville.More >>
Jeffrey Weisheit argues that he was deprived of his right to the effective assistance of trial and appellate counsel.More >>
Jeffrey Weisheit argues that he was deprived of his right to the effective assistance of trial and appellate counsel.More >>
The Evansville Police Department, Evansville Fire Department, EMS and other Public Safety workers take the well-being of the Citizens of Evansville very seriously and would like to remind people of several items that will help make the event safe for everyone...More >>
The Evansville Police Department, Evansville Fire Department, EMS and other Public Safety workers take the well-being of the Citizens of Evansville very seriously and would like to remind people of several items that will help make the event safe for everyone...More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
For 48 hours, the trapped employees made bread to share with those in need.More >>
For 48 hours, the trapped employees made bread to share with those in need.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>