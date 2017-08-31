Tobacco company to expand Owensboro operation, create 36 jobs

Swedish Match, a smokeless tobacco products manufacturer, will add to its Owensboro production facility with a more than $40.9 million investment and create 36 full-time jobs, Gov. Matt Bevin announced Thursday.

The company’s investment will cover the building of a 16,000-square-foot production area for ZYN, a smokeless and spitless tobacco-derived nicotine pouch.

The investment will also bring a 34,000-square-foot expansion of its current facility and the purchase of new equipment.

The company anticipates construction will begin in September and finish by July 2019.

The Owensboro operation, established in 1973, currently employs 342 people, including a 26-member research and development team added during a 2015 expansion.

