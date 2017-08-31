Some schools in Daviess Co. on lockdown during suspect search - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Some schools in Daviess Co. on lockdown during suspect search

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
WFIE WFIE
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

The Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office confirms deputies are on scene of a report of a man wielding a machete in Whitesville.

Parochial and county schools are on lockdown. 

Those schools would include Whitesville Elementary,  St. Mary’s Of The Woods, and Whitesville Trinity. 

We're working to get more information.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly