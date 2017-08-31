Indiana couple charged after girl, 11, found living in shack

State Police say a western Indiana couple faces neglect charges after officers found them living in a dilapidated rural shack with the woman's 11-year-old daughter.

The 29-year-old woman and her 36-year-old husband were arrested Wednesday on one count each of neglect of a dependent. They remained jailed Thursday at the Clay County Jail.

Authorities say the woman's daughter, who has special needs, is now in foster care.

Police say county officials and officers who searched the two-building shack near Brazil on Tuesday after obtaining a warrant found the dwelling in "deplorable condition."

Numerous health hazards, including trash and raw sewage, were found around the home.

The shack also had no indoor plumbing and unprotected electrical outlets and wires were found in and around the dwelling.

