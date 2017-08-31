IN Supreme Court set to hear arguments from Jeffrey Weisheit - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

IN Supreme Court set to hear arguments from Jeffrey Weisheit

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

The Indiana Supreme Court will hear arguments next week from a convicted killer on death row from Vanderburgh County. 

Jeffrey Weisheit was sentenced to death in 2013 on two counts of murder and one count of arson.

In 2010, Weisheit set fire to his girlfriends home, killing her two young children. 

Authorities believe  Alyssa Lynch, 8, and Caleb Lynch, 5, had been bound with duct tape before the fire was set. 

Weisheit's convictions and death sentence were affirmed on direct appeal. 

He's now appealing to the Indiana Supreme Court. 

Weisheit argues that he was deprived of his right to the effective assistance of trial and appellate counsel. 

Those arguments are set to be heard September 7 at 10:30 a.m.

