HydroFest safety info from EPD

The Evansville Police Department, Evansville Fire Department, EMS and other Public Safety workers take the well-being of the Citizens of Evansville very seriously and would like to remind people of several items that will help make the event safe for everyone:

With terrorist actions taking place on the world stage such as trucks running into large crowds of people, the EPD would ask that anyone having information of a large truck being rented under suspicious circumstances or a large truck or van being stolen to please report this to the Evansville Police Department as soon as possible.

Because of terrorist events and other dangers, all packages of any type are subject to search at any time in the vicinity of these events.

TENTS AND UMBRELLAS ARE NOT ALLOWED

NO FIREWORKS

NO PET DOGS OR PETS OF ANY KIND

NO SKATEBOARDS

NO BICYCLES

NO ROLLERBLADES OR SKATES

NO WATERGUNS

CANNOT BLOCK THE SIDEWALK ON THE LEVI

You are allowed to bring a 12 inch by 12 inch by 12 inch cooler into the festival area. Anything larger will not be allowed.

Please help to make the Evansville HydroFest a safe and enjoyable event for everyone.

Source Evansville Police Department