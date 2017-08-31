Friday After 5 finale moving inside due to rain

Because of the forecasted rain tomorrow, we will be moving all of our events inside where it's cozy and dry.

Friday After 5 Season Finale revised schedule

It’s our Season Finale as we kiss our “Summer of Love” goodbye with a fun-filled night of free fun!

6:30-10:00 pm:

Naked Karate Girls (Outrageous Party Showband)

Jagoe Homes patio stage in Cannon Hall inside the RiverPark Center

7:00-10:00 pm:

Marty Brown Jr. (country) inside the Jody Berry Theatre inside the RiverPark Center

6:30-8:00 pm:

The Mainstream Kids inside the Owensboro Convention Center

8:00-11:30 pm:

Jon Wayne & the Pain (Reggae Rock)

Don Moore Party Pier stage inside the Convention Center

7th annual “East Bridge Arts and Music Festival” at the Kroger Street Fair has been CANCELED FOR FRIDAY but will continue Saturday at their regular scheduled times.

For the kids, we’ll have a live cartoon character from the “League of Justice” courtesy TD’s Tuff Decisions Costumes.

Plus free popcorn for the kids and the FA5 Free Foto Booth for everyone & free Owensboro Trolley that will take you through the “mile of music.” Don’t be late for our “toast to the sunset” tonight at dusk! 11 food trucks!

Tonight’s Class PreUnions: Apollo Classes of 1977 and 1992, South Spencer High Class of 1987 Owensboro High School Class of 1977.

The US Bank Home Mortgage T-shirt cannon will be sending special T-Shirts into the crowd! You’ll miss us this winter! Fun. Free. Friends. Friday After 5 is Where the Weekend Begins

Courtesy Friday After 5