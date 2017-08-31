Watch now on Sunrise: Harvey alert, EPD body cam video released - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Watch now on Sunrise: Harvey alert, EPD body cam video released

(WFIE) -

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie, and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

HARVEY HEADING THIS WAY:  Harvey will bring showers with a few thunderstorms our way tonight through Friday.  The storm has the potential to bring high winds and flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect this evening through Friday evening for western Kentucky. The Kentucky counties will likely see the heaviest rainfalls with 2-4" inches possible, with 1-3" possible along and just north of the Ohio River. 

EPD DEADLY SHOOTING BODY CAM:  Evansville Police believe two officers acted appropriately when they shot and killed a man armed with a baseball bat Tuesday morning. EPD Sergeant Jason Cullum says that conclusion is based on video of the incident, which he released during a news conference yesterday. We'll have a live update on Sunrise.

We'll also have a preview of Hydrofest in Evansville when we see you on Sunrise this morning.

Have a great day!

Dan

  • Highlights from EPD's media conference on officer-involved shooting

    Federal Building surveillance video shows 55-year-old Ricky Ard holding a baseball bat, approaching EPD Officer Kenny Dutchke.Federal Building surveillance video shows 55-year-old Ricky Ard holding a baseball bat, approaching EPD Officer Kenny Dutchke.

    Police say based on the statements from the two officers and what they saw in the video, they believe the officers acted appropriately.  Evansville Police say the event went down in 11 seconds after Ard started approaching EPD Officer Kenny Dutchke. Officer Dutchke's body cam shows Ard running toward him, holding his bat before Dutchke and a federal officer open fire. Police tell us the officers did not violate Indiana law, explaining the video supports the statements...

    EPD release video of officer involved shooting

    Evansville Police held a news conference on the officer involved shooting at the federal building. 

  • Crews called to fire in Henderson

    Dispatchers in Henderson say there is a working fire in the 300 block of 13th Street. 

