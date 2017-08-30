Highlights from EPD's media conference on officer-involved shooting

Police say based on the statements from the two officers and what they saw in the video, they believe the officers acted appropriately.

Evansville police say the event went down in 11 seconds after Ard started approaching EPD Officer Kenny Dutchke.

Officer Dutchke's body cam shows Ard running toward him, holding his bat before Dutchke and a federal officer open fire.

Police tell us the officers did not violate Indiana law, explaining the video supports the statements of both EPD Officer Kenny Dutchke and the federal officer who opened fire on Ard.

"When the EPD officer arrived, he saw Mr. Ard going back up to the building holding the bat," said EPD's Sergeant Jason Cullum. "At that point, Mr. Ard presented himself as a deadly force threat. The officers felt that serious bodily injury or death would occur if his actions would allow continuing, which actually crossed the legal threshold where legal force could be used."

Police also responded to critics during Wednesday's media conference.

"One of the comments we've seen from numerous posts in the last 24 hours was that it was just a bat. According to the latest FBI statistics, which cover from 2011 to 2015, 23,335 people have been murdered by blunt objects that include bats, hammers, clubs, ect.," said Sgt Cullum. "We have seen numerous Facebook posts that have judged this officer, or both officers. They've criticized them, they've been accused of murder. I would point out, that it took longer for those social media critics to log into their account than it did for our officer to arrive, assess the threat, take action, reassess the threat, avoid his attacker, and take additional action to preserve his own life."

Police say officers are trained to use appropriate force to stop the threat. There's no conscious effort to kill or to wound.

Officers are trained to select the largest body mass during a deadly force encounter.

"If you aim at a moving arm or leg, the odds of hitting it are far less than hitting at a larger area--in this case the torso. That is why we don't shoot them in the arms or legs. The shoot them in a knee cap is a Hollywood perception that has caught hold, and there is an unreasonable expectation put on law enforcement to make those movie shots. There is no requirement to try to do that," Sgt. Cullum told media members.

Police say Officer Dutchke has worked for the department for 11 years. He's trained in crisis intervention, having over 2,000 hours of training.

We're told Dutchke is put on a 3-day administrative leave as protocol.

The question that still remains...what caused Ricky Ard to get so angry? Police didn't have an answer for that at the news conference. They could only say that Ard also went to the Federal Building on Monday. He just didn't take a baseball bat then.

We're told the investigation will be handed off to the prosecutor's office.

