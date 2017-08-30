Local teams donate to hurricane victims

People all over the country are coming together to help out the victims of Hurricane Harvey, and local sports teams found a unique way to help.



Many teams, coaches, and athletic directors have announced on twitter they're sending t-shirts and shoes to help clothe hurricane survivors. This whole thing started with a tweet from University of Houston's head men's basketball coach Kelvin Sampson.

Now, teams across the Tri-State are responding. Gibson Southern's head football coach Nick Hart says it's a great opportunity to help those who lost everything.

