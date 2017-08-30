Thunderbolts sign pair of rookie defensemen - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Thunderbolts sign pair of rookie defensemen

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
(Source: Pro-Thunderbolts) (Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Thunderbolts Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Pyle has signed a pair of rookie defensemen to October’s training camp.  Lee Christensen and Brendan Mitchell are the newest players that will vie for a start to skate for the Thunderbolts when the season begins on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Ford Center.

Christensen is a 6-foot-1, 125-pounder skating out of Winnipeg, Man.  He played for the University of Manitoba from 2012 to 2017. Mitchell, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound Stonewall, Ont. native, spent 2013 to 2017 skating for Nipissing University.

“Both kids come out of Canadian college and are experienced leaders and great kids,” said Pyle.  “Both are solid defenseman with size, good vision and both move well.  Adding some size and depth on the back end in this league is important.  Both are going to Jacksonville’s camp and should have an opportunity to showcase their talent.”

Christensen and Mitchell join the growing October’s training camp roster made up of Dylan Clarke, Tommy Fiorentino, Mark Petaccio, Chase Nieuwendyk, Brandon Lubin, Cory Melkert, Al Graves, Nick D’Avolio, Tanner Milliron, John Scorcia, Dave Williams, Frank Schumacher, Jackson Leef, Brandon Wahlin and Mike Kelly.

Courtesy: Evv. Thunderbolts Media Relations

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Highlights from EPD's media conference on officer-involved shooting

    Highlights from EPD's media conference on officer-involved shooting

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-08-31 03:43:18 GMT
    Federal Building surveillance video shows 55-year-old Ricky Ard holding a baseball bat, approaching EPD Officer Kenny Dutchke.Federal Building surveillance video shows 55-year-old Ricky Ard holding a baseball bat, approaching EPD Officer Kenny Dutchke.

    Police say based on the statements from the two officers and what they saw in the video, they believe the officers acted appropriately.  Evansville Police say the event went down in 11 seconds after Ard started approaching EPD Officer Kenny Dutchke. Officer Dutchke's body cam shows Ard running toward him, holding his bat before Dutchke and a federal officer open fire. Police tell us the officers did not violate Indiana law, explaining the video supports the statements...

    More >>

    Police say based on the statements from the two officers and what they saw in the video, they believe the officers acted appropriately.  Evansville Police say the event went down in 11 seconds after Ard started approaching EPD Officer Kenny Dutchke. Officer Dutchke's body cam shows Ard running toward him, holding his bat before Dutchke and a federal officer open fire. Police tell us the officers did not violate Indiana law, explaining the video supports the statements...

    More >>

  • breaking

    EPD release video of officer involved shooting

    EPD release video of officer involved shooting

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-08-31 03:07:34 GMT
    From EPDFrom EPD

    Evansville Police held a news conference on the officer involved shooting at the federal building. 

    More >>

    Evansville Police held a news conference on the officer involved shooting at the federal building. 

    More >>

  • Crews called to fire in Henderson

    Crews called to fire in Henderson

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-08-31 01:16:47 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Dispatchers in Henderson say there is a working fire in the 300 block of 13th Street. 

    More >>

    Dispatchers in Henderson say there is a working fire in the 300 block of 13th Street. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly