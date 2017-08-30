Thunderbolts sign pair of rookie defensemen

Evansville Thunderbolts Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Pyle has signed a pair of rookie defensemen to October’s training camp. Lee Christensen and Brendan Mitchell are the newest players that will vie for a start to skate for the Thunderbolts when the season begins on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Ford Center.

Christensen is a 6-foot-1, 125-pounder skating out of Winnipeg, Man. He played for the University of Manitoba from 2012 to 2017. Mitchell, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound Stonewall, Ont. native, spent 2013 to 2017 skating for Nipissing University.

“Both kids come out of Canadian college and are experienced leaders and great kids,” said Pyle. “Both are solid defenseman with size, good vision and both move well. Adding some size and depth on the back end in this league is important. Both are going to Jacksonville’s camp and should have an opportunity to showcase their talent.”

Christensen and Mitchell join the growing October’s training camp roster made up of Dylan Clarke, Tommy Fiorentino, Mark Petaccio, Chase Nieuwendyk, Brandon Lubin, Cory Melkert, Al Graves, Nick D’Avolio, Tanner Milliron, John Scorcia, Dave Williams, Frank Schumacher, Jackson Leef, Brandon Wahlin and Mike Kelly.

Courtesy: Evv. Thunderbolts Media Relations