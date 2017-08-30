Suspect named in deadly weekend shooting

Dispatchers in Henderson say there is a working fire in the 300 block of 13th Street.More >>
Evansville police have named a suspect in a deadly weekend shooting.More >>
Harvey could dump rain on the Tri-State and on the HydroFest and public Safety is the ultimate concern for the folks putting on the event. But, the two main concerns with weather and hosting this event are thunderstorms and wind.More >>
The Evansville Police Department held a press conference today to answer questions regarding Tuesday's shooting. During that press conference, EPD released body cam video and security footage from the event.More >>
After going to school for weeks in local churches, Otwell Miller Academy students got to get off the bus at their new school building.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
In Jasper, city officials were also forced to release water from the Angelina and Neches river dam, near the B.A. Steinhagen Reservoir. The water was almost spilling over the dam, when the decision was made. Not only will this add to the record amount of water created by Harvey, but more houses will be in danger of flooding.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
