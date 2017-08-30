Suspect named in deadly weekend shooting

Evansville police have named a suspect in a deadly weekend shooting.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday outside the American Legion in the 1100 block of Chestnut.

Police say 21-year-old Darius Bushrod is the person who shot and killed Anthony Blaylock.

Bushrod is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call the police.

