Daviess Co. escaped inmate captured

Authorities in Owensboro captured an escaped Daviess County inmate around noon Wednesday.
18-year-old Kaleb Anderson tried to run from police again near Carter Road and 5th street. Police quickly set up a perimeter.
Jail workers tell 14 News it was an Owensboro Police officer who first spotted Anderson, but the teenager took off running again.
A K-9 was brought in to help search the area and jailers say it only took the police dog about a minute to find Anderson hiding in a bean field.
Anderson escaped from the detention center around 5 o'clock Monday evening. He was later spotted near Reed Road but deputies lost him in a corn field. Law enforcement has not stopped searching since.
Jailers say it does not appear Anderson did much to alter his look other than changing clothes.
Anderson was originally arrested on burglary charges. We are told by jail workers he will now be housed in a more secure part of the jail.
"We will definitely have more preventative measures regarding inmate Anderson. He will be housed in general population cell," Capt. Jack Jones said.
Anderson was originally arrested on burglary charges. He will now face additional charges related to the escape.
Anderson declined to talk to 14 News from jail.
