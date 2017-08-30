Otwell Miller Academy students have first day in new school building

After going to school for weeks in local churches, Otwell Miller Academy students got to get off the bus at their new school building.

Otwell Miller Academy Director, Rick Fears, said Tuesday night, staff and community members helped move them into the new building. Fears said the student's reactions Wednesday morning made it all worth it.

"We told them yesterday we were moving into the building and they were excited but even more so today once they saw they were actually walking in the doors," said Fears.

Fears explained it's nice to finally have everyone under one roof instead of split up in churches.

"They're very happy and sort of a sigh of relief to get the students in this building the process has been so long and a lot of hard work by everyone," said Fears.

He said there is still some construction that needs to be finished inside the building like water fountains, insulation, and landscaping. He said it should take another month to get everything how they want it.

