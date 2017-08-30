People gathered protesting shooting, calling for "Justice for Ricky"

The Evansville Police Department held a press conference Wednesday to answer questions regarding Tuesday's shooting.

During that press conference, EPD released body cam video and security footage from the event.

Prior to the press conference, people gathered outside the Federal Building to protest. It started around 11 a.m., near the same time Ard was shot Tuesday.

They carried signs with messages like "Stop Racist Police Brutality." They left chalk messages, calling for "Justice for Ricky." We spoke with one man who tells us his younger brother was friends with Ard.

"I think the shooting could have been prevented, but I guess you have to do what you have to do nowadays to protect yourself and people around you. If you can't deal with it on your own, you have to have somebody, some kind of support system to try to keep yourself out of trouble nowadays. We all have to go away from here one of these days, but it's sad to see someone go the way he left because he seemed like a really nice guy," said David Dow.

While people were writing on the walls, a Federal Marshall came out of the Federal Building. He said the walls are federal property and that protesters could only write on the sidewalk.

Protesters tell us even though they may not have personally known Ard, they are speaking out about a bigger issue. They say they feel there is a culture of self-preservation among police across the country. They also say they feel it will not end unless people speak out and call for change. They tell us their main concern is finding justice in what they believe to be an unjust system.

One concerned Evansville resident said, "Police violence against anyone is a major concern. We can come out to demonstrations like these, and we can build our own power to push back against the police so that when they kill people we check their power so they know that they can't continue to do that."

"There's no indication that he was offering an actual lethal threat to the officers involved. I'm very concerned about police murders across the country in general. I think the police take a lot of liberty to hurt people and anyone who has experience in poor neighborhoods know this is true," said the concerned citizen.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.