People gathered protesting shooting, calling for "Justice for Ricky"

Evansville police have named a suspect in a deadly weekend shooting.More >>
Evansville police have named a suspect in a deadly weekend shooting.More >>
Harvey could dump rain on the Tri-State and on the HydroFest and public Safety is the ultimate concern for the folks putting on the event. But, the two main concerns with weather and hosting this event are thunderstorms and wind.More >>
Harvey could dump rain on the Tri-State and on the HydroFest and public Safety is the ultimate concern for the folks putting on the event. But, the two main concerns with weather and hosting this event are thunderstorms and wind.More >>
The Evansville Police Department held a press conference today to answer questions regarding Tuesday's shooting. During that press conference, EPD released body cam video and security footage from the event.More >>
The Evansville Police Department held a press conference today to answer questions regarding Tuesday's shooting. During that press conference, EPD released body cam video and security footage from the event.More >>
After going to school for weeks in local churches, Otwell Miller Academy students got to get off the bus at their new school building.More >>
After going to school for weeks in local churches, Otwell Miller Academy students got to get off the bus at their new school building.More >>
It happened at Lynch and Maxx Roads before 3 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
It happened at Lynch and Maxx Roads before 3 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
The opening of all floodgates at Toledo Bend Lake Wednesday afternoon prompted the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department to "strongly advise" residents on the western side of the parish to evacuate.More >>
The opening of all floodgates at Toledo Bend Lake Wednesday afternoon prompted the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department to "strongly advise" residents on the western side of the parish to evacuate.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>