Hurricane Harvey could impact HydroFest

Harvey could dump rain on the Tri-State and on the HydroFest and public safety is the ultimate concern for the folks putting on the event.

The two main concerns with weather and hosting this event are thunderstorms and wind.

The lightning concern for anyone that is caught out in the open during the storms, but the tents that are also set up for vendors can be an issue when we have strong winds and both of those are in the forecast for Friday and that would affect not only the crowds but the races on the river themselves.

The wind is also a concern for organizers and could put drivers in danger, because the boats float on a cushion of air, so excessive winds could cause the boats to flip.

Randy Lientz, HydroFest Race Director, wants to remind people that they check the forecast often and if they have make changes to the events. They will put that information out as quick as possible, and you can always keep up with that information and the forecast on our apps.

