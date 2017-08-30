Otters Outfielder Brandon Soat Adjusting to the Pros

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.

Sidney Moorer sentenced to 10 years for obstruction of justice, will receive credit for one year already served

A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.

Authorities say three California police officers and one suspect were shot following a stolen vehicle investigation that led officers on a car chase and later to a hotel where they were hit by the gunfire.

The opening of all floodgates at Toledo Bend Lake Wednesday afternoon prompted the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department to "strongly advise" residents on the western side of the parish to evacuate .

An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.

Jason Randolph (L) is on the run, Lott says, for the murder of Duane Hamilton, 81, a Sears employee. (Source: WIS)

Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.

Cancer-killing drug approved, but will you be able to afford it?

A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. (Pixabay)

A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. Apple will unveil its newest iPhone on Sept. 12. It’s also expected to officially push the new iOS 11 then, and that operating system will mean older iPhones and iPads are now obsolete. Apple’s announced its new iOS 11 will only operate on 64-bit devices, which means the iPhone 5 and 5C and the iPad 4 are now obsolete. So, once iOS 11 launches, which is... More >>