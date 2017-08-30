Otters Outfielder Brandon Soat Adjusting to the Pros - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Otters Outfielder Brandon Soat Adjusting to the Pros

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Brandon Soat is in first season playing with the Evansville Otters, and is living out his lifelong dream of playing in the pros.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly