PREVIEW: Evansville looking to bounce back against Normal

The Evansville Otters will look to even the series against the Normal Cornbelters on Wednesday at Bosse Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

On Wednesday, it’s Senior Citizen Night at Bosse Field. Senior citizens will receive a special ticket promotion for the game and local businesses who cater to senior citizens will be on hand to pass out information on the concourse.

The game also includes a 1940s and 1980s poster giveaway for early arriving fans in attendance. The poster is part of a season-long series of poster giveaways that highlight the history of Bosse Field.

Evansville (50-41) fell in Tuesday’s series opener 7-5 to Normal as a five-run seventh downed the Otters.

Despite the series opener loss, Evansville maintains possession of the top wild card spot in the Frontier League playoff race.

Following a Windy City loss Tuesday, the Thunderbolts are tied with the Washington Wild Things for the second spot while River City and Normal are within one game of the second wild card position.

After two home runs on Tuesday, Jeff Gardner is one home run shy of tying Shayne Houck’s 2014 Otters single-season home run record of 23. Gardner homered in a game for the first time since Aug. 6 and his league-leading total stands at 22 on the season.

Dane Phillips has 32 doubles this season, which is two shy of tying the Otters' single-season record set by Josh Allen in 2016.

Christopher Riopedre had two hits Tuesday, giving him a hit in nine of the last ten games played.

Right-hander Felix Baez will start for Evansville on Wednesday. Baez has pitched 12 innings in two starts since returning from the injured list, allowing one run in each appearance.

Baez last started on Friday at Southern Illinois, getting the win after going seven innings and giving up one run off four hits and two walks. Baez also struck out five.

Normal (47-44) has won five consecutive games heading into Wednesday’s contest. The recent winning-streak features two 7-5 victories against the Evansville Otters.

The Cornbelters will send left-hander Matt Portland to the mound on Wednesday. Portland started last Thursday against the Otters, taking no-decision after pitching 5 1/3 innings. Portland surrendered two runs off three hits and six walks to Evansville. He also registered five strikeouts in the start.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters