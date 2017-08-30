Habitat ReStore now open in Evansville

A new resale store has opened in Evansville, and it helps a worthy cause.

It's called Habitat ReStore, and Wednesday was the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the new store on Royal Avenue.

Habitat ReStore is a home improvement store and resale center, that sells donated new and gently-used furniture, home accessories, building materials and appliances to the public at a discounted price.

The new Evansville store is just one of over 800 nation-wide.

Habitat uses funds raised by its ReStores to build homes in partnership with low-income families.

If you want to donate items to Habitat's ReStore, you can simply drop them off in person, or you can call and schedule a pickup.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.