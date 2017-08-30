Watch Live: EPD hold press conference on officer involved shooting

Evansville police are holding a news conference on the officer involved shooting in Evansville.

(Warning: Some of the information shared might be hard to hear or watch)

Officers say late Tuesday morning, Ricky Ard broke windows at the federal building with a baseball bat.

During the incident, police say a stun gun was used to try to stop him. They say Ard continued to act aggressively so they fired shots.

Ard died at the scene.

Police say Officer Kenny Dutchke has worked for the department for 11 years. He is trained in crisis intervention.

Police say the officer did not violate policy or Indiana law.

