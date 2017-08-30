EPD release video of officer involved shooting

Evansville police held a news conference Wednesday on the officer involved shooting at the federal building.

Officers say late Tuesday morning, Ricky Ard broke windows at the federal building with a baseball bat.

During the incident, police say a stun gun was used to try to stop him. They say Ard continued to act aggressively so they fired shots.

Ard died at the scene.

Police showed surveillance and body cam video of the incident.

(Warning: The video could be hard to watch)

Police say the officer who fired the shots, Officer Kenny Dutchke has worked for the department for 11 years. He is trained in crisis intervention.

Police say the officer did not violate policy or Indiana law.

