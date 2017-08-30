Plans for elementary school in Jasper move forward

A new combined elementary school gets the green light in Jasper.

School officials say they did not receive a single petition signature that would require a referendum for construction.

That means they can move forward with building the new school that will combine Fifth and 10th Street schools. It will be located just north of Jasper Middle.

School officials say it will hold 750 students and the estimated cost close to $30-million.

School officials say Fifth and 10th Street schools have been plagued by flooding and drainage issues.

