Semi and motorcycle crash on Evansville's north side

(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a semi and a motorcycle in Evansville.

It happened at Lynch and Maxx Roads before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The eastbound lanes of Lynch Road from Highway 41 to Maxx Road are impassable.

We have a crew on the scene. 

