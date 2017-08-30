One dead after semi, motorcycle crash in Evansville

One person is dead after a semi and motorcycle crashed in Evansville.

It happened at Lynch and Maxx Roads just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

We're told 20-year-old Logan Proctor, of Newburgh, was taken to Deaconess Hospital by ambulance where he later died.

EPD is investigating the crash.

The eastbound lanes of Lynch Road from Highway 41 to Maxx Road were impassable while crews cleaned up the scene.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.