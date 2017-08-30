Crowd with signs and chalk gathers at federal building in Evansville

A small crowd returned to the federal building in Evansville Wednesday.

Tuesday evening they showed up in support of Ricky Ard, the man who was shot and killed by police.

Officers say late Tuesday morning, Ard broke windows at the federal building with a baseball bat.

During the incident, police say a stun gun was used to try to stop him. They say Ard continued to act aggressively so they fired shots.

Tuesday evening, a group of people left flowers and candles. They also wrote "rest in power Ricky Ard" on the concrete outside of the building.

Wednesday morning, crews washed the chalk away.

Just a few hours later, a small crowd returned with signs. One of them read, "Stop racist police brutality."

The group then began to write messages in chalk again. One woman wrote "Justice for Ricky."

Federal officials and police told the crowd they could only write on the sidewalk and not the concrete wall, which is federal property.

