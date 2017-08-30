Crowd with signs and chalk gathers at federal building in Evansv - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crowd with signs and chalk gathers at federal building in Evansville

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
WFIE WFIE
WFIE WFIE
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A small crowd returned to the federal building in Evansville Wednesday.

Tuesday evening they showed up in support of Ricky Ard, the man who was shot and killed by police

Officers say late Tuesday morning, Ard broke windows at the federal building with a baseball bat. 

During the incident, police say a stun gun was used to try to stop him. They say Ard continued to act aggressively so they fired shots. 

Tuesday evening, a group of people left flowers and candles. They also wrote "rest in power Ricky Ard" on the concrete outside of the building.

Wednesday morning, crews washed the chalk away. 

Just a few hours later, a small crowd returned with signs. One of them read, "Stop racist police brutality."

The group then began to write messages in chalk again. One woman wrote "Justice for Ricky."

Federal officials and police told the crowd they could only write on the sidewalk and not the concrete wall, which is federal property. 

Reporter Kate O'Rourke has been at the federal building all morning. She'll continue to update as the story develops. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Harvey horror: Shivering tot found clinging to drowned mom

    Harvey horror: Shivering tot found clinging to drowned mom

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-08-30 11:10:29 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-08-30 16:49:19 GMT

    Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

    More >>

    Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

    More >>

  • Nightmare neighbor slammed with 40-year sentence

    Nightmare neighbor slammed with 40-year sentence

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-08-29 18:09:48 GMT
    Jason Clark (Source: Montgomery County Jail)Jason Clark (Source: Montgomery County Jail)

    A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term. 

    More >>

    A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term. 

    More >>

  • Floodwaters drop across much of Houston; death toll at 20

    Floodwaters drop across much of Houston; death toll at 20

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 4:02 AM EDT2017-08-30 08:02:40 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-08-30 16:49:36 GMT

    After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.

    More >>

    After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly