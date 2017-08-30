Escaped inmate caught in Owensboro

Officials reported Anderson missing from the Daviess County Detention Center just before 5 p.m. Monday. They say he was in a secure outdoor area and jumped a fence.More >>
A small crowd returned to the federal building in Evansville Wednesday. Tuesday evening they showed up in support of Ricky Ard, the man who was shot and killed by police.More >>
An online petition wanting part of a 1930s mural depicting a Ku Klux Klan rally removed from an Indiana University lecture hall echoes previous debates over it.More >>
Drivers are being warned to be on the lookout for cows on the William Natcher Parkway.More >>
It happened around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday near the Federal Building in downtown Evansville.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.More >>
President Donald Trump is pledging that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and destruction from Hurricane Harvey,.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
