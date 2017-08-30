Escaped inmate caught in Owensboro - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Escaped inmate caught in Owensboro

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Posted by Evan Gorman, Reporter
Connect
Kaleb Gage Anderson, 18. (Source: Kentucky State Police) Kaleb Gage Anderson, 18. (Source: Kentucky State Police)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Authorities have caught an escaped inmate in Owensboro.

Officials reported 18-year-old Kaleb Anderson missing from the Daviess County Detention Center just before 5 p.m. Monday. They say he was in a secure outdoor area and jumped a fence.

[PREVIOUS: Authorities continue searching for Daviess Co. escaped inmate]

Officials didn't realize he was gone until he wasn't in line to get scheduled medicine from the jail nurse.

Troopers say Anderson was spotted by sheriff's deputies Monday night in a corn field a few miles away from the jail, near Reed Road, but he took off running again and was able to get away.

We're told a sanitation crew called 911 after they saw him Wednesday morning near 5th St. and Carter Road.

Authorities surrounded the area and a deputy tells us Anderson was caught by a K-9.

We'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Harvey horror: Shivering tot found clinging to drowned mom

    Harvey horror: Shivering tot found clinging to drowned mom

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-08-30 11:10:29 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-08-30 16:49:19 GMT

    Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

    More >>

    Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.

    More >>

  • Nightmare neighbor slammed with 40-year sentence

    Nightmare neighbor slammed with 40-year sentence

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-08-29 18:09:48 GMT
    Jason Clark (Source: Montgomery County Jail)Jason Clark (Source: Montgomery County Jail)

    A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term. 

    More >>

    A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term. 

    More >>

  • Floodwaters drop across much of Houston; death toll at 20

    Floodwaters drop across much of Houston; death toll at 20

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 4:02 AM EDT2017-08-30 08:02:40 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-08-30 16:49:36 GMT

    After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.

    More >>

    After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly