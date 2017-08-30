Escaped inmate caught in Owensboro

Authorities have caught an escaped inmate in Owensboro.

Officials reported 18-year-old Kaleb Anderson missing from the Daviess County Detention Center just before 5 p.m. Monday. They say he was in a secure outdoor area and jumped a fence.

Officials didn't realize he was gone until he wasn't in line to get scheduled medicine from the jail nurse.

Troopers say Anderson was spotted by sheriff's deputies Monday night in a corn field a few miles away from the jail, near Reed Road, but he took off running again and was able to get away.

We're told a sanitation crew called 911 after they saw him Wednesday morning near 5th St. and Carter Road.

Authorities surrounded the area and a deputy tells us Anderson was caught by a K-9.

Daviess County escapee Kaleb Anderson is back in custody. He was caught near Carter Road and 5th Street moments ago pic.twitter.com/Ek2LGiyK7u — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) August 30, 2017

