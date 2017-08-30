TRAFFIC ALERT: Watch out for cows on Natcher Pkwy

Drivers are being warned to be on the lookout for cows on the William Natcher Parkway.More >>
It happened around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday near the Federal Building in downtown Evansville.More >>
Troopers say he was spotted by Sheriff's deputies in a field miles away from the jail, but he took off running again and hasn't been seen since.More >>
In Evansville today, Religious leaders gathered to put out a joint statement condemning bigotry and hatred like what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month. Leaders met at Neu Chapel on the university of Evansville campus with a powerful message.More >>
Rockport Housing Authority officials are always looking at ways to keep people living in their establishments safe. The agency was just awarded more than 223 thousand dollars from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for an Emergency Safety and Security grant.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.More >>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
