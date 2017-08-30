Watch now on Sunrise: EPD officer involved shooting death, Harvey's rising death toll

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie, and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

DEADLY SHOOTING UPDATE: A crowd gathered in front of the federal courthouse in Evansville last night to demand police release body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened there yesterday. 55-year old Ricky Ard of Evansville was shot and killed by police there Tuesday morning

after he broke windows of the courthouse with a bat., injuring an officer with flying glass. Hillary Simon will be live with the latest.

HARVEY LATEST: The death toll from Harvey has risen to at least 18 as three more deaths have been confirmed in the Houston area. A few hours ago, the National Weather Service issued flash flood emergencies for parts of Southeast Texas.

We could see a little more fog this morning, and Byron has new information on possible Harvey rain totals expected in our area.

So enjoy your Wednesday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.