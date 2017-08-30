Watch now on Sunrise: EPD officer involved shooting death, Harve - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Watch now on Sunrise: EPD officer involved shooting death, Harvey's rising death toll

(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) -

DEADLY SHOOTING UPDATE: A crowd gathered in front of the federal courthouse in Evansville last night to demand police release body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened there yesterday.  55-year old Ricky Ard of Evansville was shot and killed by police there Tuesday morning 
after he broke windows of the courthouse with a bat., injuring an officer with flying glass. Hillary Simon will be live with the latest.

HARVEY LATEST: The death toll from Harvey has risen to at least 18 as three more deaths have been confirmed in the Houston area. A few hours ago, the National Weather Service issued flash flood emergencies for parts of Southeast Texas. 

We could see a little more fog this morning, and Byron has new information on possible Harvey rain totals expected in our area.

So enjoy your Wednesday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

  • Nightmare neighbor slammed with 40-year sentence

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-08-29 18:09:48 GMT
    Jason Clark (Source: Montgomery County Jail)Jason Clark (Source: Montgomery County Jail)

    A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term. 

  • Harvey makes landfall in Cameron Parish

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 5:46 AM EDT2017-08-30 09:46:05 GMT

    Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported.

