Watch now on Sunrise: EPD officer involved shooting death, Harvey's rising death toll

Troopers say he was spotted by Sheriff's deputies in a field miles away from the jail, but he took off running again and hasn't been seen since.More >>
Troopers say he was spotted by Sheriff's deputies in a field miles away from the jail, but he took off running again and hasn't been seen since.More >>
In Evansville today, Religious leaders gathered to put out a joint statement condemning bigotry and hatred like what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month. Leaders met at Neu Chapel on the university of Evansville campus with a powerful message.More >>
In Evansville today, Religious leaders gathered to put out a joint statement condemning bigotry and hatred like what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month. Leaders met at Neu Chapel on the university of Evansville campus with a powerful message.More >>
Rockport Housing Authority officials are always looking at ways to keep people living in their establishments safe. The agency was just awarded more than 223 thousand dollars from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for an Emergency Safety and Security grant.More >>
Rockport Housing Authority officials are always looking at ways to keep people living in their establishments safe. The agency was just awarded more than 223 thousand dollars from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for an Emergency Safety and Security grant.More >>
Members of the Evansville Police Department are heading to Texas later this week to help the area recover from Hurricane Harvey. Officer Lenny Reed knows a few emergency crews in Texas, so it's a little more personal to him than most.More >>
Members of the Evansville Police Department are heading to Texas later this week to help the area recover from Hurricane Harvey. Officer Lenny Reed knows a few emergency crews in Texas, so it's a little more personal to him than most.More >>
The Hancock County Board of Education approved a tax increase Monday night after a nickel tax plan failed last fall.More >>
The Hancock County Board of Education approved a tax increase Monday night after a nickel tax plan failed last fall.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>