Aces' McGrath & Keller Earn MVC Players of Week Awards

After pair of victories to open the regular season, the University of Evansville men's soccer team swept the Missouri Valley Conference Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week awards, it was announced in a release Tuesday afternoon.



Senior midfielder Ian McGrath was named MVC Offensive Player of the Week and senior goalkeeper Matthew Keller was selected as MVC Defensive Player of the Week.



McGrath, a native of New Lenox, Ill., recorded two goals, both game-winners, and a pair of assists in the Aces' season-opening wins. In UE's 9-0 victory over Anderson (Ind.), McGrath opened the match with a goal in the 11th minute before assisting on two other goals. On Sunday, the senior scored the lone goal of the match on a long-range shot from the midfield stripe. McGrath earned national recognition as his game-winner against Marshall was named the No. 8 play on SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays.



A native of Carmel, Ind., Keller provided a steady force for the Aces in goal on the opening weekend of the season. Keller earned the victory against Anderson (Ind.) making one save in 55 minutes of action. Against Marshall, the senior held the Herd at bay, earning the win and making a pair of saves. The wins mark the fifth and sixth victories in Keller's Aces career.



The honors are Keller and McGrath's first weekly conference awards in their careers.



The Player of the Week awards are the first for the Aces since Zac Blaydes captured Offensive Player of the Week honors October 31, 2016.



The Aces return home for the ProRehab Aces Soccer Classic on Friday and Sunday at Arad McCutchan Stadium. The classic features UE, Bradley, Northern Illinois, and Milwaukee. The Aces take on Milwaukee at 7:30 p.m. Friday before challenging NIU at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

