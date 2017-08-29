Religious Leaders release statement condemning bigotry and hatred

Religious leaders in Evansville gathered to put out a joint statement condemning bigotry and hatred like what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month.

Leaders met at Neu Chapel on the university of Evansville campus with a powerful message. They read a statement aloud to the crowded room.

The message: We shall overcome someday. They used it to show their solidarity against events that promote racism, anti-Semitism and all other forms of bigotry and hatred.

Organizers say they think coming together from various religious backgrounds helps make the message stronger.

