Hancock Co. school board approves 4% tax increase

The Hancock County Board of Education approved a tax increase Monday night after a nickel tax plan failed last fall.

Superintendent Kyle Estes told us the state is no longer supporting financially at the level they have in the past, so locally they've had to look for alternative avenues to bring in more money as an investment.

Investing in instruction and building needs are the main reasons behind a local tax increase for Hancock County residents.

A proposed nickel tax failed on the November ballot, leaving the district looking for new ways to bring in much-needed revenue.

The board approved the 4% tax increase at their last board meeting. For the average tax payer with a $100,000 home, it adds up to about a $22 increase a year.

The move is expected total up to about $184,000 of additional revenue.

The superintendent also said the district is in the very beginning planning phases for a renovation at the high school.

