EPD officers heading to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey

Members of the Evansville Police Department are heading to Texas later this week to help the area recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Officer Lenny Reed knows a few emergency crews in Texas, so it's a little more personal to him than most.

Reed and other officers are hard at work, stacking up donations the community has already managed to gather. Reed can't say enough about the support they have been getting from the community.

"It brings tears to my eyes, it really does," said Officer Reed. "Its humbling to see people giving so freely to help somebody and I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. It means everything to me."

Lenny will be joining several other EPD officers, a couple of medics, and few high-water rescuers as they all head down to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey.

If you would like to donate supplies you can drop them off at 801 Court Street in Evansville. Goodwill on Green River Road is also accepting donations for the trip until 3 p.m. Thursday. Just let them know what you are donating is for Hurricane Harvey victims.

