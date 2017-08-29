EPD officers heading to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey

Troopers say he was spotted by Sheriff's deputies in a field miles away from the jail, but he took off running again and hasn't been seen since.More >>
In Evansville today, Religious leaders gathered to put out a joint statement condemning bigotry and hatred like what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month. Leaders met at Neu Chapel on the university of Evansville campus with a powerful message.
Rockport Housing Authority officials are always looking at ways to keep people living in their establishments safe. The agency was just awarded more than 223 thousand dollars from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for an Emergency Safety and Security grant.
Members of the Evansville Police Department are heading to Texas later this week to help the area recover from Hurricane Harvey. Officer Lenny Reed knows a few emergency crews in Texas, so it's a little more personal to him than most.
The Hancock County Board of Education approved a tax increase Monday night after a nickel tax plan failed last fall.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that's hard to comprehend.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
A close family friend allegedly abducted the girl, strangled her and threw her off a bridge.
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility.
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.
