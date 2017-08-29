Spencer Co. officials not agreeing on policy

The prosecutor and sheriff in Spencer County are at odds right now over a policy in place regarding the sheriff's son being part of the sheriff's office.More >>
Kentucky Congressman James Comer hit the road Tuesday across the state, speaking to different groups of people. We caught up with him in Madisonville at a Young Professionals of Hopkins County meeting Tuesday afternoon.More >>
It happened around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday near the Federal Building in downtown Evansville.More >>
In Owensboro, a ribbon cutting at the war memorial to honor Specialist Brandon Scott Mullins. Mullins parents created it to honor their son who was killed in Afghanistan in 2011.More >>
Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly was in town Tuesday training with the Evansville Fire Department. It's part of his "Donnelly Days" across the state.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Harvey is the wettest tropical cyclone in contiguous United States history.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
A Waco woman is among thousands of passengers on Carnival Cruise ships that are stranded and unable to return to Galveston because of Harvey.More >>
