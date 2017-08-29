Spencer Co. officials not agreeing on policy

The prosecutor and sheriff in Spencer County are at odds right now over a policy in place regarding the sheriff's son being part of the sheriff's office.

In 2015, Prosecutor Dan Wilkinson adopted a policy addressing law enforcement standards and practices for those in Spencer County. Wilkinson said part of the reason it was put into place is that of Sheriff Jim McDurmon's son, who has prior convictions. Wilkinson feels that might be an issue when it comes to prosecuting cases.

The policy Wilkinson adopted states the prosecutor wouldn't accept reports or prosecute cases investigated by officers that didn't meet certain criteria, such as past convictions.

The sheriff said his son was hired on under a previous sheriff and his charges are over 10-years-old.

Wilkinson's concern is that the sheriff still hasn't followed the policy, and continues to allow his son to work for the sheriff's office.

Now the prosecutor is calling on county commissioners for help, asking them to put a policy of their own in place concerning law enforcement standards.

The prosecutor also said if this continues it could not only jeopardize criminal investigations and prosecutions but could also establish a bad example for future hiring.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.