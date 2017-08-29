Sen. Donnelly trains with EFD

Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly was in town Tuesday training with the Evansville Fire Department.

It's part of his "Donnelly Days" across the state.

He teamed up with firefighters at their training grounds Tuesday. They had a simulated fire and had to rescue someone that was trapped.

Donnelly put on the firefighter equipment and helped put the fire out.

EFD was awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant award from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That money is being used to install exhaust capture systems that will help protect the safety and health of the firefighters.

"This is a tough, tough job that you have to really well-trained for," said Donnelly. "That's what the purpose of this whole place is. Every day they go in their family doesn't know if they're gonna come home safe and sound so they really are heroes to all of us."

"Donnelly Days" are an ongoing series of events, where the Senator works alongside Hoosiers in a various jobs and professions in Indiana communities to gain a greater understanding of the issues most important to workers.

