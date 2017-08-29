Mayor Winnecke shares details of proposed budget for 2018

Hearings continue Tuesday for the 2018 Evansville City budget.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke shared details of his budget proposal on Facebook on Monday night.

It includes pay cuts for board and commission members, but slight raises for city employees.

Mayor Winnecke also proposes changes to reduce health insurance costs. He said improving things like prescription drug plans and clinic operations will cut debt in half.

Hearings are scheduled through Thursday.

