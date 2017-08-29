NEW INFO: Man dead after officer-involved shooting near Evansville Federal Building

Police say a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Evansville.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday in front of the federal building near MLK and Sycamore.

According to police, a man armed with a baseball bat approached the main entrance to the Federal Courthouse.

A federal officer working the entrance area recognized the man from an incident in the building on Monday, during which the man was escorted out of the building by federal authorities.

Police say during Tuesday's incident the man used the bat to break out multiple door windows at the main entrance to the building and the federal officer was hurt by flying glass while trying to stop the man from entering the building.

While all that was happening, an EPD officer showed up to help.

We're told the officers tried to use a stun gun on the man, but it didn't work and the man continued to act aggressively. Police say the officers then shot the man to protect themselves.

To be clear- Multiple de-escalation techniques were used prior to the officer involved shooting. Prevented entry, verbal commands, and Taser — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) August 29, 2017

The man died at the scene. His name and the names of the officers involved have not yet been released.

EPD tells us it could take 3-4 days for the Vanderburgh Co. coroner to release the suspect's identity. @14News — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) August 29, 2017

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7979.

Both MLK and Sycamore are currently shut down in the area.

