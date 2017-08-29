Indiana man accused of sending explicit pictures to underage girls

An Indiana man is accused of sending explicit pictures to underage girls in Illinois.

According to the Mt. Carmel Police Department, 29-year-old Christopher J. Pearison, of Sullivan, IN, was arrested Friday after an investigation that began in November 2016.

Police say they began investigating Pearison after a complaint was filed accusing him of improper communication with a female under the age of 18.

Police say two girls, under the age of 18, reported that Pearison contacted them using social media. The victims claimed the conversations turned sexual and Pearison sent explicit pictures of himself.

Mt. Carmel police were able to obtain an arrest warrant on Friday and authorities in Sullivan County, Indiana arrested Pearison. He was then taken to the Wabash County Jail where he is being held on $2,500 bond.

