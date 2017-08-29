14 News Reporter reaches out to friends back home in Houston

As we follow Harvey's path over Southeast Texas, we've seen pictures and videos of people being rescued.

14 News Reporter Hillary Simon has a personal connection to what's happening since she's from Houston. Hillary's family and friends say they're in disbelief about the situation.

"It's kind of crazy. it's apocalyptic," said Nicole Lockwood, who's stuck in Katy, Texas.

"We can't get out of the neighborhood," said Zach Archer who's stuck in Northwest Houston.

"It's a sense of eerie, it's a sense of shock," said Sarah Riegler from Houston.

Every friend and family member Hillary has heard from is now dealing with an epic disaster. Hillary's friend Nicole, for example, is living back home in Katy, a west suburb of Houston.

She and her mom have done what they can to stay safe but the rain hasn't stopped, making it harder to leave.

"This was the first time ever that we've seen any flooding in our neighborhood, ever," said Lockwood. "We had water coming up to our house. it was a 1/4 a way up the driveway late at night and we started stacking furniture up in the second story thinking we're going to get water. It's just the rain keeps coming and the water keeps rising and you feel so helpless."

Hillary's friend Sarah said she is surrounded by flooded streets.

"What's interesting about this storm is the water is not constant," said Riegler. "There are times of the day where the sun actually peaks out, the rain lines up where you think the storm is over, It's playing with your emotions with the start and stop of the rain."

Sarah and many others have walked alongside the interstate and taken a look at the damage for themselves. On a normal day there would be bumper-to-bumper traffic, but right now it's a flooded ghost town.

"It was kind of interesting with the amount of people walking around because you do get a little stir-crazy sitting in the house all day," said Riegler. "If you have a rain jacket, why not, but yeah, it's the major highways, the feeder roads, we are technically boxed in because all the main roads around us are flooded."

But she said despite the heartache, the community is coming together.

"It kind of takes your breath away because you're also being supported by the people around you," said Riegler. "People getting advice and people lending a hand. It's a beautiful thing. it's a Texan helping a Texan."

And that spirit will help Texas move forward more quickly.

