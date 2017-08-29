Lane restrictions Wednesday on SB 41 near Twin Bridges

An Indiana man is accused of sending explicit pictures to underage girls in Illinois.More >>
An Indiana man is accused of sending explicit pictures to underage girls in Illinois.More >>
A 14 News update on a deadly shooting over the weekend in Evansville. Authorities were back on scene Monday collecting evidence at the American Legion post on Chestnut Street.More >>
A 14 News update on a deadly shooting over the weekend in Evansville. Authorities were back on scene Monday collecting evidence at the American Legion post on Chestnut Street.More >>
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict southbound traffic to one lane on US 41 near the Kentucky-Indiana State Line on Wednesday.More >>
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict southbound traffic to one lane on US 41 near the Kentucky-Indiana State Line on Wednesday.More >>
Police say a 15-year-old boy is being held in connection with two rapes and the fatal stabbing of a woman in northwestern Indiana.More >>
Police say a 15-year-old boy is being held in connection with two rapes and the fatal stabbing of a woman in northwestern Indiana.More >>
The engineering group for a major road project coming to Downtown Evansville held a public meeting Monday night about the $2.2 million improvement project planned for Haynie's Corner. First Group Engineering's Shawn Strange discussed the project's renderings with a group of about 20 people inside Kirby's Dining Room. In an informal setting, Strange answered questions people had about the project expected to start late 2019 or early 2020. A big part of that project is ...More >>
The engineering group for a major road project coming to Downtown Evansville held a public meeting Monday night about the $2.2 million improvement project planned for Haynie's Corner. First Group Engineering's Shawn Strange discussed the project's renderings with a group of about 20 people inside Kirby's Dining Room. In an informal setting, Strange answered questions people had about the project expected to start late 2019 or early 2020. A big part of that project is ...More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.More >>
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.More >>