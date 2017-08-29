Boy, 15, held in connection with 2 rapes, Indiana woman's murder

Police say a 15-year-old boy is being held in connection with two rapes and the fatal stabbing of a woman in northwestern Indiana.

Hammond police said Monday that DNA evidence linked the teen to a 14-year-old girl's July 26 rape and the Aug. 8 rape of a 25-year-old woman.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports officials declined to discuss whether DNA evidence also linked the boy to the Aug. 22 killing of 25-year-old Lucia Gonzales, citing a gag order.

Gonzales died from injuries consistent with blunt force trauma and stab wounds. Her body was found by her 6-year-old son, who brought his two siblings to a neighbor's home while seeking help.

The teenager remained in juvenile custody Monday. His attorney says no formal charges have been filed against his client.

