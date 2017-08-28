Residents, business owners address concerns with future Haynie's Corner roundabout

The engineering group for a major road project coming to Downtown Evansville held a public meeting Monday night about the $2.2 million improvement project planned for Haynie's Corner.

First Group Engineering's Shawn Strange discussed the project's renderings with a group of about 20 people inside Kirby's Dining Room. In an informal setting, Strange answered questions people had about the project expected to start late 2019 or early 2020.

A big part of that project is building a roundabout on SE 2nd St., and some residents and business owners who showed up to the meeting weren't totally sold on the idea.

Some business owners in the corner say the roundabout would make it difficult for their delivery truck drivers to navigate, forecasting that trucks would ultimately be forced to cut through neighborhood roads.

A city bus driver for METS vouched for them, suggesting the project's managers didn't think enough about truck traffic when designing the renderings.

Strange, a consulting engineer who is the lead project manager, took down notes and listened to everyone's concerns.

Residents who spoke out say they like how the project's main purpose is to improve safety for pedestrians, but not all were entirely pleased that a roundabout is planned.

Some told us they'd like to see more traffic lights or stop signs put up instead.

A business owner we spoke to tells us it's going to be a hassle for his customers when construction starts, but he's looking forward to the end results.



"We're losing some of our parking during construction," said Scott Schymik, owner of Sauced restaurant. "They're going to close down all of Second Street. That's not to our biggest advantage, but, you know we're looking forward to the city being safer, of course. But in the meantime, you know, six months of construction down here in a blossoming neighborhood might hurt some business."

INDOT officials say public feedback is crucial to projects like this so they can try and tweak the designs to fit the needs of businesses and residents the best they can.

We'll let you know when and where the next public meeting will be held.

