Residents, business owners address concerns with future Haynie's Corner roundabout

The engineering group for a major road project coming to Downtown Evansville held a public meeting Monday night about the $2.2 million improvement project planned for Haynie's Corner. First Group Engineering's Shawn Strange discussed the project's renderings with a group of about 20 people inside Kirby's Dining Room. In an informal setting, Strange answered questions people had about the project expected to start late 2019 or early 2020. A big part of that project is ...More >>
A 14 News update on a deadly shooting over the weekend in Evansville. Authorities were back on scene Monday collecting evidence at the American Legion post on Chestnut Street.More >>
According to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, Anthony E. Blaylock died early Sunday morning at Deaconess Hospital after an incident at the American Legion in Downtown Evansville.More >>
Authorities in Union County are searching for an escaped inmate.More >>
It's all hands on deck in Texas and e Tri-State is sending more hands to help. "This is an excellent opportunity to help people in our country and do it on a national level, support mutual aid," says AMR communications EMT, Will Maxwell, "I can't put in to words what kind of benefit I hope this has for people, how I can help them." Will is with American Medical Response in Evansville. A full service ambulance provider and the largest in the nation. He's one ...More >>
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
The Seattle Times apologized on social media Monday after misidentifying the state of Mississippi as Alabama on a Hurricane Harvey tracking map.More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...More >>
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...More >>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>
