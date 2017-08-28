Six Screaming Eagle sluggers earn summer league honors

The University of Southern Indiana baseball team fielded six collegiate league All-Star berths over the summer including one co-Hitter of the Week honor.

Senior outfielder/designated hitter Drake McNamara (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) and senior infielder Sam Griggs (Evansville, Indiana) were awarded with spots on the Coastal Plain League All-Star Game while teammates on the Peninsula Pilots. McNamara also earned a co-Hitter of the Week honor during week six of the CPL schedule.

In the Kansas Collegiate League, Valley Center Mud Daubers outfielder Buddy Johnson (Shelbyville, Ky.) also earned himself a KCL All-Star position.

Three more Screaming Eagles participated in the Ohio Valley League All-Star Game. Dubois County Bombers teammates Bryce Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Ind.) and pitcher Tyler Hagedorn (Evansville, Ind.) played in the OVL's mid-summer classic for the East squad before helping lead Dubois County's league championship victory.

Redshirt freshman outfielder Aaron Euler (Evansville, Ind.), who played for the Henderson Flash, was the final USI player to earn an All-Star Game accolade in the OVL. Euler joined Krizan and Hagedorn on the East roster.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations