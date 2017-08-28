Evansville American Legion officials speaking out after deadly weekend shooting

A 14 News update on a deadly shooting over the weekend in Evansville. Authorities were back on scene Monday collecting evidence at the American Legion post on Chestnut Street.More >>
According to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, Anthony E. Blaylock died early Sunday morning at Deaconess Hospital after an incident at the American Legion in Downtown Evansville.More >>
Authorities in Union County are searching for an escaped inmate.More >>
It's all hands on deck in Texas and e Tri-State is sending more hands to help. "This is an excellent opportunity to help people in our country and do it on a national level, support mutual aid," says AMR communications EMT, Will Maxwell, "I can't put in to words what kind of benefit I hope this has for people, how I can help them." Will is with American Medical Response in Evansville. A full service ambulance provider and the largest in the nation. He's one ...More >>
Kentucky State Police are looking for an escaped inmate from the Daviess County Detention Center. Officials reported 18-year-old Kaleb Gage Anderson, of Owensboro, missing from the detention center just before 5 p.m. Monday.More >>
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
The Seattle Times apologized on social media Monday after misidentifying the state of Mississippi as Alabama on a Hurricane Harvey tracking map.More >>
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
