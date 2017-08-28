Evansville American Legion officials speaking out after deadly weekend shooting

A 14 News update on a deadly shooting over the weekend in Evansville. Authorities were back on scene Monday collecting evidence at the American Legion post on Chestnut Street.

The shooting happened at the American Legion post downtown early Sunday morning. Although Legion officials believe the argument didn't start on their property, the post commander is now looking at ways to prevent something like this from happening again in the future.

The post is normally only open to Veterans, but some weekends, they open their doors to the public. Saturday night was one of those nights.

When Evansville police arrived on scene around two Sunday morning, they found 32-year-old Anthony Blaylock lying on the ground. Three other gunshot victims showed up at local emergency rooms. Blaylock later died in the hospital.

Legion Post Commander William VanHooks Jr. says what happened at the post over the weekend, was unexpected and very disturbing, but what's even more disturbing, he says a witness on scene told him the argument started over 5 dollars.

As of right now, still no suspects in this case.

VanHook also says while detectives were on scene Monday they found more shell casings and discovered two weapons were involved.

