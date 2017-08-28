People in the Tri-State headed to Texas for Harvey relief

It's all hands on deck in Texas and the Tri-State is sending more hands to help.

"This is an excellent opportunity to help people in our country and do it on a national level, support mutual aid," said AMR communications EMT, Will Maxwell, "I can't put into words what kind of benefit I hope this has for people, how I can help them."

Will is with American Medical Response in Evansville. A full-service ambulance provider and the largest in the nation. He's one of four AMR men being deployed to Texas, ready to get to work.

They have been watching the situation in Texas from the very beginning. They've been ready to help since the moment it all started but their protocol is to wait until they're called. Now, they'll be doing things like transporting patients and helping with evacuations.

"Just because we're leaving Indiana doesn't mean the job changes," said AMR Paramedic Scott Hedrick.

Our local American Red Cross is sending help of their own. We caught up with Henderson's Bill Beasley as he's getting set to fly out Tuesday. This will be the 10th time he's helped in disaster relief with the American Red Cross. He was there during Hurricanes Katrina and Wilma, and this may be a familiar scene for him.

"There's a certain amount of an emotional feeling you have because you know that you're going to be seeing, you're going into a disaster. You don't know what to expect. You don't know what kind of situation you're going to find people in," says Beasley.

He'll be helping with things like finding shelters for displaced people, office space for personnel, and warehouse space for food and water distribution.

"Groceries stores under water, restaurants under water, hospitals under water, nursing homes under water. It's almost like, I want to go because I need to go but I'm really concerned about what I'm going to see when I get there," says American Red Cross volunteer Bill Beasley.

All of them determined to help in any way they can.

"It's what EMS people do," says AMR Lee Turpin.

"This is what we do," says AMR John Wilcox.

"This is what I do. You don't do it for the pay, you do it because this is what you want to do," says AMR Chris Everett.

"We're not heroes, just ordinary people. And fortunately have the time an inclination to go do this," says Beasley.

These men will be down in Texas for a couple weeks. Rainfall totals could reach as high as 50 inches before Harvey moves on. Evacuations are still underway and life-threatening conditions continue.

