People in the Tri-State headed to Texas for Harvey relief

Authorities in Union County are searching for an escaped inmate.
It's all hands on deck in Texas and e Tri-State is sending more hands to help. "This is an excellent opportunity to help people in our country and do it on a national level, support mutual aid," says AMR communications EMT, Will Maxwell, "I can't put in to words what kind of benefit I hope this has for people, how I can help them." Will is with American Medical Response in Evansville. A full service ambulance provider and the largest in the nation. He's one ...
Kentucky State Police are looking for an escaped inmate from the Daviess County Detention Center. Officials reported 18-year-old Kaleb Gage Anderson, of Owensboro, missing from the detention center just before 5 p.m. Monday.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying two theft suspects.
We have an update to pass along on repairs to a massive sinkhole that shut down an Evansville road. Fifth Avenue and Fountain was closed after part of the road caved in from a clay pipe leak.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them "prisoners" in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.
The video prompted an internal investigation at the Omaha Police Department. But Brandon Dahir, the man who recorded it, defended the officer's action.
The NHC is calling the system "potential tropical cyclone 10" and forecast that it will move over or near the coast of South Carolina Monday night and move along the North Carolina Outer Banks on Tuesday.
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that's hard to comprehend.
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...
