Authorities looking for escaped Daviess Co. Detention Center inmate

Kentucky State Police are looking for an escaped inmate from the Daviess County Detention Center.

Officials reported 18-year-old Kaleb Gage Anderson, of Owensboro, missing from the detention center just before 5 p.m. Monday. They say he was in a secure outdoor area and jumped a fence.

Anderson is described as:

5'08" tall

145 lbs.

brown hair

blue eyes

He was last seen running west toward Owensboro wearing a white T-shirt and denim pants with orange stripes down both legs.

We're told he was being held on burglary charges.

If you know where he is, contact Kentucky State Police.

