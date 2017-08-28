USI opens with six-game road swing

The University of Southern Indiana women's soccer team opens the 2017 campaign with six-straight matches on the road, staring with a neutral site match with Tiffin University at 3 p.m. (CDT) Thursday at the University of Finlay. The Screaming Eagles finish the first leg of the six-game swing against Findlay Saturday at 11 a.m. (CDT).



Live coverage for the Eagles can be found at GoUSIEagles.com.



Following the trip to Ohio, USI's road swing includes stops at Oakland City University (September 5), the University of Missouri-St. Louis (September 8) for the Great Lakes Valley Conference 2017 opener, Maryville University (September 10), and Bellarmine University (September 17). USI hosts the University of Indianapolis for the home opener at Strassweg Field September 22.



Week 1 Eagle Notes:



Returning to winning ways: The Eagles looks to get over the .500 mark in 2017 after going 9-9-1 overall and 6-8-1 in the GLVC during the 2016 campaign. The Eagles also earned a trip to the GLVC Tournament last fall.



On the road in 2016: USI struggled on the road last season, posting a 3-5-0 mark away from Strassweg Field.



GLVC Preseason poll: USI is picked to place ninth in the GLVC during the 2017 season. USI tied for seventh last year in the conference regular season with a 6-8-1 conference mark, prior to bowing out of the GLVC Tournament in the first round.



Leading scorers return in 2017: The Eagles return five of the top six scorers from 2016, led by junior forward Ryley Hancock. Hancock had 14 points on six goals and two assists, including three game-winning goals. Junior defender/midfielder Olivia Wilde follows Hancock amongst the returning players with 12 points on five goals and two assists.



Schoenstein enters his second year: USI Head Coach Eric Schoenstein enters his second season as the head coach of the Eagles, producing a .500 record during his first year.



USI holds of series record with Tiffin: The Eagles holds a 3-0-1 advantage in the series and winning the last meeting in 2004, 1-0, in two overtime.



USI leads Findlay 3-0-2: USI leads the all-time series with Findlay, 3-0-2, defeating the Oilers last year, 5-1, on the road. The Eagles had goals by two goals by junior midfielder Olivia Wilde and one each by senior forward Haley Rheinlander, junior forward Ryley Hancock, and Gabby Korte.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations