Eagles open 2017 at Strassweg Field

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying two theft suspects.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying two theft suspects.More >>
We have an update to pass along on repairs to a massive sinkhole that shut down an Evansville road. Fifth Avenue and Fountain was closed after part of the road caved in from a clay pipe leak.More >>
We have an update to pass along on repairs to a massive sinkhole that shut down an Evansville road. Fifth Avenue and Fountain was closed after part of the road caved in from a clay pipe leak.More >>
A Tri-State developer filed a lawsuit Monday against the Town of Darmstadt and its Town Council members, accusing them of violating the Fair Housing Act.More >>
A Tri-State developer filed a lawsuit Monday against the Town of Darmstadt and its Town Council members, accusing them of violating the Fair Housing Act.More >>
Despite the fact that we are located in the Tri-State, there are still ways you can help the people affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Despite the fact that we are located in the Tri-State, there are still ways you can help the people affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
According to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, Anthony E. Blaylock died early Sunday morning at Deaconess Hospital after an incident at the American Legion in Downtown Evansville.More >>
According to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, Anthony E. Blaylock died early Sunday morning at Deaconess Hospital after an incident at the American Legion in Downtown Evansville.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.More >>
The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.More >>
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.More >>
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.More >>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.More >>
In the wake of the heavy rainfall Hurricane Harvey has dropped on Southeast Texas, Trinity County Judge Doug Page has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Sportsman Oak subdivision.More >>
In the wake of the heavy rainfall Hurricane Harvey has dropped on Southeast Texas, Trinity County Judge Doug Page has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Sportsman Oak subdivision.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>