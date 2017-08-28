Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office needs help identifying theft su - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office needs help identifying theft suspects

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying two theft suspects.

The female suspects are accused of stealing a large amount of cash from a local business in August.

Anyone with information on the two should contact the sheriff's office.

