25 players secure 2017-18 PGA Tour membership at Web.com Tour’s WinCo Foods Portland Open

The first 25 of 50 available PGA TOUR membership cards for the 2017-18 season were secured on Sunday at the Web.com Tour’s final Regular Season event, the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz, contested on the Witch Hollow Course at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club.

Brice Garnett, who entered the week with a win under his belt from last month’s Utah Championship, posted rounds of 71-67-63-65—266 (18-under) to win by four shots over David Skinns, Sam Ryder, Ben Silverman and Abraham Ancer. The $144,000 first-place check pushed Garnett up to No. 1 on the Web.com Tour money list with $368,761 in season-long earnings.

The 34-year-old will be returning to the PGA TOUR this fall after spending the 2013 through 2016 on golf’s biggest stage, where he notched four top-10 finishes. Garnett, along with the other 24 card earners, will carry over earnings to the Web.com Tour Finals, where positions on the priority ranking list, used to set PGA TOUR fields each week, will be finalized.

An additional 25 cards will be awarded following the conclusion of the four-event Finals, which begin this week in Columbus, Ohio with the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. The final three events consist of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco (Sept. 11-17), DAP Championship (Sept. 18-24) and Web.com Tour Championship (Sept. 25-1). The second set of 25 cards will be based on money earned solely in the Finals.

Mexico’s Roberto Diaz, who spent much of the afternoon nervously watching the leaderboard, earned the 25th and final card with $157,823 in earnings. The former USC-Aiken golfer entered the week at No. 24 on the money list and left his fate in the hands of Keith Mitchell after a T43 finish.

Mitchell, who entered Sunday’s round tied for the lead, needed to birdie the par-5 18th to earn his PGA TOUR card, but failed to get up and down from left of the green and wound up at No. 26 on the money list. The closing par allowed Diaz to claim the final card.

The top 25 who secured their 2017-18 PGA TOUR membership are:

The 25 Hometown Stats College

1) Brice Garnett Gallatin, Mo. Two wins, five top-10s Missouri Western St.

2) Sam Ryder* Orlando, Fla. One win, six top-10s Stetson

3) Abraham Ancer McCallen, Tex. / Mexico Three runner-ups Oklahoma

4) Andrew Landry Port Neches-Groves, Texas One win, six top-10s Arkansas

5) Stephan Jaeger* Chattanooga / Germany Two wins UT-Chattanooga

6) Talor Gooch* Midwest City, Okla. One win, five top-10s Oklahoma State

7) Kyle Thompson Greenville, S.C. One win, four top-10s South Carolina

8) Andrew Putnam Tacoma, Wash. One win, four top-10s Pepperdine

9) Chesson Hadley Raleigh, N.C. One win, three top-10s Georgia Tech

10) Ben Silverman* Thornhill, Ont., Canada One win, five top-10s Florida Atlantic

11) Nate Lashley* Scottsbluff, Neb. One win, five top-10s Arizona

12) Adam Schenk* Vincennes, Ind. One win, five top-10s Purdue

13) Andrew Yun* Chandler, Ariz. Four top-threes Stanford

14) Ted Potter, Jr. Ocala, Fla. Ten top-25s N/A

15) Austin Cook* Little Rock, Ark. Eleven top-25s Arkansas

16) Zecheng Dou* Henan, China One win, two top-10s N/A

17) Conrad Shindler* Dallas One win, three top-10s Texas A&M

18) Aaron Wise* Las Vegas / South Africa One win, two top-10s Oregon

19) Matt Atkins* Owensboro, Ky. One win, two top-10s USC-Aiken

20) Xinjun Zhang* Shanxi, China Two runner-ups N/A

21) Brandon Harkins* Walnut Creek, Calif. Four top-10s Cal State – Chico

22) Lanto Griffin* Blacksburg, Va. One win, two top-10s VCU

23) Beau Hossler* Mission Viejo, Calif. Two runner-ups Texas

24) Ethan Tracy* Columbus, Ohio One win Arkansas

25) Roberto Diaz* Jacksonville, Fla. / Mexico Two top-10s USC-Aiken



The top 25 will be joined at the Finals by those PGA TOUR players who finished 126-200 in the FedExCup

standings (less those with exemptions), plus non-members who earned enough equivalent FedExCup points to

finish within the 126-200 range.

The 50 card earners will join the PGA TOUR for the 2017-18 season, which opens the week of October 2-8

with the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif.

Eighteen of Sunday’s 25 card earners will be rookies on the PGA TOUR in 2017-18.

Courtesy: Web.com Media Relations